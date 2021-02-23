GENEVA — As of Tuesday afternoon, the suspect in a high-speed chase had not been caught despite a heavy police presence in the immediate search area that morning.
In a news release, Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Valenti said GPD officers joined the chase on Routes 5&20 at approximately 8:30 a.m. The chase began in the village of Waterloo, where an officer saw a vehicle reported stolen in Auburn.
That officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver — who had not been identified as of Thursday afternoon — sped off on Routes 5&20 in the town of Waterloo. The Waterloo PD officer, as well as state police and Seneca County sheriff's deputies, pursued the car into Geneva at speeds estimated at more than 100 miles per hour.
The suspect continued at those speeds on Hamilton Street in the city, driving west toward Canandaigua. However, the driver turned into the plaza at the Microtel/Holiday Inn Express and fled on foot.
Officers from numerous departments, including K-9 units from the state police and Ontario County sheriff's office, searched an area near the hotels and nearby Washington Street, with police also using a drone. Valenti said the suspect tried to gain access to an unidentified city business.
West Street School, the Geneva Family YMCA and Happiness House on County Road 6 were put on lockdown as a precaution. Hobart and William Smith Colleges were also notified of the situation.
Valenti said while the suspect had not been found as of Tuesday afternoon, police do not believe he was still in the city.