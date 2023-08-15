CANANDAIGUA — Renée Sutton has resigned her at-large seat on City Council.
Sutton, a Democrat, was elected Ward 4 representative on the nine-member Council in November 2017 and took office Jan. 1, 2018. She was elected to one of four at-large seats in 2021.
In a news release issued late Friday, City Manager John Goodwin said Sutton’s resigned for unspecified personal reasons.
“Mayor (Bob) Palumbo, on behalf of the City Council and all residents of the city, expresses appreciation and gratitude to Renée for her service on City Council representing Ward 4 and the city at-large since Jan. 1, 2018,” Goodwin’s message said.
The vacant seat will be filled by a City Council appointment. The person appointed will serve from the date of appointment until Dec. 31, 2024. A special election for the remaining portion of Sutton’s term will take place at the November 2024 general election.
Anyone interested in being appointed is asked to submit a cover letter and résumé to City Council, c/o City Manager John D. Goodwin, 2 N. Main St., Canandaigua, NY 14424, or jdg@canandaiguanewyork.gov., by this Friday. Candidates must reside in the city for a period of at least one year prior to appointment.
Interviews by Council tentatively are scheduled to take place the evening of Aug. 29.
“Council members in our community are true servants, and the demands from personal, family and professional pursuits are a lot to navigate,” said Ryan Wilmer, chairman of the city Democratic Party Committee, “and we understand the need to focus on the most important of those callings. We thank Renée for her many years of service to the Canandaigua community and the Democratic Party and wish her well in the future.”