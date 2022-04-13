SENECA FALLS — No one was hurt early Wednesday afternoon when a North Seneca Ambulance driver taking a patient to Geneva General Hospital collided with an SUV at the intersection of Route 414 and Routes 5&20.
The ambulance was driving west on Routes 5&20 following a medical emergency in Seneca Falls. Its emergency lights and siren were activated, police said. As the ambulance made its way through the intersection, an SUV traveling north on Route 414 went through a green light and hit the ambulance.
Police said all other traffic had stopped to allow the ambulance safe passage.
The patient in the ambulance did not suffer any further injuries, police said. That person was transferred to a Finger Lakes Ambulance vehicle and taken to GGH.
Neither the driver of the SUV nor any ambulance personnel were hurt, although the latter was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Town police said several calls to the county 911 Center resulted in a quick response.
The SUV was towed from the scene, while the ambulance was driven away. No tickets were issued.
The Seneca Fire Department and Waterloo Police Department also assisted at the scene.