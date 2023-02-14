GENEVA — In a bizarre scene late Tuesday afternoon, a vehicle went off Routes 5&20 in the city and ended up near Long Pier — with extensive damage.
The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. Witnesses said the SUV was traveling west on Lakeshore Drive when it went off the road for an unknown reason, through the parking lot at 41 Lakefront Hotel (formerly the Ramada), and over a knoll before stopping near Long Pier.
Vehicle parts littered the path the vehicle took, with some of those hanging from a small tree.
The driver, a male, was taken by ambulance to Geneva General Hospital. He was alert on a gurney and talking to people before being put in the ambulance.
Geneva police at the scene declined to discuss the accident. Police were going to the hospital to talk to the driver about what caused the crash.
According to one witness, the driver — who apparently was alone — said he had a coughing fit and went off the road. That could not be verified by police, however.
No other vehicles were hit. Fortunately, although the area sees plenty of walkers in good weather and it was a nice day, no pedestrians were injured.
Geneva Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Bucklin was at the scene, but not available for comment.