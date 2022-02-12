NEWARK — Don’t try to stop Suzie from getting to her appointed rounds at CrossPark Family Restaurant.
“Get out of my way. I have to work!” Suzie exclaimed to a reporter who intentionally stepped into “her” path on the way back to the kitchen at the popular restaurant on the eastern border of the village.
“Isn’t that something,” marveled customer Pat Jones of Junius.
Jones was having lunch with friend Ann Bohner of Lyons and watched the restaurant’s newest staff member run food to hungry patrons during lunchtime Friday.
The reason for Jones’ admiration is not Suzie’s work ethic or bluntness. It’s because she’s a robot — the latest addition to owner John Babasidis’ staff.
With robots already a popular addition to the homes of folks who can’t stand vacuuming, they are becoming a mechanical answer to staffing issues at restaurants across the country.
Babasidis, who has owned CrossPark for 26 years, said he’s had a difficult time trying to fill wait-staff positions during the pandemic, as illustrated by the worn “Server Wanted” sign taped, then retaped, to the front door of the restaurant at 1121 E. Union St. Four recent respondents to a job posting failed to show up for interviews, Babasidis explained.
“Thank God I’ve got my top guns,” Babasidis said of his longtime CrossPark employees. “Some nights I’m here with two less-experienced servers and I hope it doesn’t go south.”
That’s why Suzie is part of the staff, he said. Babasidis purchased the robot from Richtech Robotics through Restaurant Conextions, the latter is a job recruiter for the restaurant industry. He had a chance to see the robot in action and was sold.
Suzie, we might add, isn’t cheap. Babasidis paid $30,000 for the robotic server, but figures he’ll get his money back in 2-3 years.
It’s the second Richtech robot server to work in the region. The first was at The Distillery’s Victor location.
Babasidis emphasized that it’s not his plan to rid his family-friendly restaurant of the human touch, but he doesn’t see staffing issues ending anytime soon. And, Suzie is not actually a true server.
Wait staff still come to each table to get orders and take the food from the robot’s trays.
“I call her an assistant,” he said. “She comes to work and never complains.”
The robot has been in service for about three weeks, and Babasidis said they had little difficulty getting it rolling. A GPS unit on the restaurant’s ceiling guides the robot through the restaurant, and for the most part, it can do so even through tighter spaces. If there is a person who steps in front of Suzie, she stops.
Workers in the kitchen give Suzie the food for one or a number of tables, and with simple programming, she will stop at each one for 47 seconds before heading back to the kitchen.
The robot, which moves around the restaurant with its own soundtrack, has quite a personality, Babasidis said.
“You can send her to the table to sing ‘Happy Birthday,’ ” he said. “It has a USB port ... you can make her say anything you want.”
He expects Suzie’s value to increase as patrons return to restaurants as Covid-19 cases decrease, along with the end of the mask mandate in New York.
Server Charlene Grady agrees.
“I like her,” she said. “We think that she’ll help a lot when we get busy. It works great with big tables because we have more hands to carry the food.”
She said most of the customers love Suzie, especially children.
Jones said she had not been to the restaurant in some time and had not heard about the robot.
“It’s the first I’ve seen one,” she said as Suzie moved past to bring grub to an adjacent table. “I’m impressed. It made my day. I’m not into the future stuff, but I like this idea.”
“It’s amazing,” Bohner added.
The robot also can be used to return dishes to the kitchen and deliver take-home containers.
The only drawback so far: Suzie is not good with drinks — as in, they spill. Babasidis said he is getting an additional piece of equipment to help her carry beverages.
He also noted that, unlike humans, Suzie doesn’t need a break. She can work all day without a battery charge. At the end of her shift, she heads to a charging station and plugs in to get ready for the next day’s shift.