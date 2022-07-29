SENECA — A group of farmers from around the region gathered at a kitchen table five years ago with a vision of creating a business that would process and sell whole milk, as well as making artisan cheese and other dairy products.
That vision has been achieved.
Sweet Acres Creamery, which has been in operation since 2020, is celebrating the opening of its retail store on Routes 5&20 in Seneca, just west of Geneva. It also includes a new milk-processing facility, along with space for making cheese and ice cream.
Sweet Acres already processes milk and makes cheese at other spots, but that work will soon come to the Routes 5&20 store that opened earlier this month, said Jerry Stewart, one of eight partners in the business.
The members, all farmers themselves and largely in the dairy business, lend a hand in the management of Sweet Acres Creamery, although owner Delmar Martin “kind of keeps track of the store,” Stewart said.
He said dairy farmers are looking at new ways to stay profitable amid challenges to the industry, including a decline in milk consumption.
“If you go across the country, you’ll see more and more similar things being done,” Stewart said while sipping a Sweet Acres, custom-blended coffee in the small café, which serves breakfast and lunch from Monday to Saturday. Burgers, panini and wraps are among the offerings.
While the store and café are operating fully, Sweet Acres owners are putting the finishing touches on the processing facility, which is connected to the store.
“You’ll be able to look through the windows and see the processing,” Stewart explained, noting cheese and ice cream also will be produced there.
Currently, Sweet Acres sells soft-serve ice cream; however, it will be making its own soon. Cones, dishes and sundaes will be available year-round, to be enjoyed by the gas fireplace in the dining area, Stewart noted.
The goal is to have the milk-processing operation running by October, he said. Work on the building took a little over six months.
In the meantime, customers already are finding Sweet Acres Creamery, where a line formed for lunches on Wednesday. Other customers looked over products, which include Sweet Acres milk, a whole-milk A2 variety. A2 is a variety of cow’s milk that lacks one of the two casein proteins, making it more digestible for people with sensitive gastrointestinal systems, Stewart explained.
And, while it is hoped that A2 will bring more milk drinkers back in these days of plant-based milk substitutes, Sweet Acres Creamery is a throwback of sorts too. Its dairy products, including a chocolate-milk variety with far less sugar and a line of cheddar cheeses, are delivered to homes and businesses in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier.
“We really encourage the home delivery,” Stewart said. “This (retail and processing spot in Seneca) was always our ultimate goal, but you can’t start that way.”
The emphasis at Sweet Acres is local, clean food, he said — from honey and jams to breads, pastas and meats.
“All of the beef comes off our farms,” Stewart said, noting they also sell some Walnut Creek products from Ohio Mennonite and Amish country.
Besides his farm, Stewart is the owner of Balanced Biological, whose focus is creating more natural agriculture practices.
“We really emphasize the soil,” he said. “By improving the soil we improve the taste of the products.”
Some partners in Sweet Acres also work for Balanced Biological, Stewart noted.