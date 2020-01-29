WATERLOO — Richard Swinehart has been selected by state officials to be an ad hoc member of the state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment that will decide whether to approve an 80 megawatt solar project in the west end of the town of Waterloo.
A former Seneca County District Attorney, Swinehart lives at 575 Packwood Road, near the proposed site of the solar project. He currently is counsel and chief operating officer of Waterloo Container in Seneca Falls. He is one of four local residents proposed by the Seneca County Board of Supervisors and the Waterloo Town Board as ad hoc members of the board. There are five state-appointed, permanent members as well.
There could be a second ad hoc member selected. Remaining nominees are Joseph Wukitsch of 207 Packwood Road, a retired Rochester Police Department officer, and Randy Neth of 216 Packwood Road, a senior vice president of Blue Cross-Blue Shield in Rochester. A fourth nominee, retired school psychologist George Dutton, also of Packwood Road, has withdrawn his name.
The siting board is part of the Article 10 review process being followed by Trelina Solar Energy of Juno Beach, Fla. for a large solar panel project on leased land bordered by Packwood, Serven and Border City roads and Pre-Emption Street.
The solar project came up at Monday’s Town Board meeting during public comment.
Andrew Hansen of Waterloo, representing the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union, asked the board to support the Trelina project. He said it would provide good-paying temporary jobs for local electricians and union members and provide good training opportunities for apprentice electricians. He noted about 20 apprentice electricians were attending Monday’s meeting as a show of support.
“It’s also good, clean, green energy, which is the future,” Hansen said.
Trelina would lease the farm land from the Oese-Siegel family. Speaking in favor of the project were family members Mirel Oese-Siegel and her mother, Bobbie Oese-Siegel. They said the land has been farmed by nine generations of their family, and the solar project would allow that to continue. They said the project would provide a new source of income to the family at a time of dwindling farm prices.
“It allows us to diversify during an unprofitable market. It allows us to keep the family farm. It’s the right choice for us,” Mirel Oese-Siegel said.
Bobbie Oese-Siegel said the project also would provide tax revenue to the town and other local governments and provide renewable energy.
“If anyone wants to discuss this, our door is open. I’m sure we can work out solutions together,” she said.
Darrin Magee, environmental science professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, also supported the project. He said Murel Oese-Seigel was once a student of his at HWS, and he called the solar project “a breath of fresh air” in an area plagued by two of the state’s largest landfills. He said the number of solar farms is growing and the panels are not a permanent land change, allowing the property to remain in agricultural production.
The next step in the process is a stipulation conference to see if the town, siting board and Trelina officials can agree on the scope and nature of studies to be done on the project.