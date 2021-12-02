WATERLOO — A Syracuse woman who caused a deadly crash earlier this year while fleeing from a larceny at Waterloo Premium Outlets will be going to prison.
Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said Shyquest Powell pleaded guilty Wednesday in county court to felony charges of first-degree assault and third-degree grand larceny. She is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 19 by Judge Barry Porsch to eight years in prison followed by five years of probation.
Powell, 20, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies following a June 23 accident near the Junius shopping center on Route 318. Police said she was fleeing the site in an SUV when she ran into the back of a vehicle driven by Brett Rising, 66, of Junius. Rising’s vehicle went off the highway and rolled over several times.
Rising, who was ejected from his vehicle, was taken by medical helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he died about a week later.
Police said after the crash, Powell and a 17-year-old female got out of their damaged vehicle and ran away. They were picked up by a passing motorist who was not involved in the crash, and witnesses told police the two females were loading a large quantity of clothing from their vehicle into the other one. That vehicle was pulled over later on Routes 5&20 in Seneca Falls by sheriff’s deputies and Seneca Falls police, who arrested Powell and the teen without incident.
The driver, who was not identified, was not charged with a crime.
Powell and the teen, also from Syracuse, were not injured.
Police said the two stole a large amount of merchandise from several stores at the shopping center and other places before the crash.
Powell was charged with manslaughter after Rising’s death. Sinkiewicz said the most serious charge Powell faced, first-degree assault, is a class B violent felony.
The teen’s case is being handled in youth court.