GENEVA — The death toll and misery caused by the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria last week is nearly unfathomable for most of us.
More than 35,000 deaths were reported as of Monday.
However, for those in the region’s Syrian community, the misery hits even closer to home, even if the people connected to those countries were not affected directly.
It’s also inspired local relief efforts for survivors, many of whom are homeless and living on whatever aid is available.
In Geneva, the Syrian community has been a part of the city’s fabric for more than 100 years, when these Orthodox Christians first emigrated to America in the aftermath of the fall of the Ottoman Empire and persecution by the nation’s Muslim majority.
Azizeh Baroody, a retired Geneva City School District teacher, came to America in 1961 from the region where many of the region’s people with Syrian ties have connections: Maten Al-Sahel. Baroody is thankful the town escaped the earthquake’s devastation.
“I have a sister and brother who live 40 miles south (of the earthquake zone),” she said. “They felt it. They went outside into the streets, but there was no damage.”
Regardless, Baroody’s heart breaks for the victims in both countries.
“It’s a sad situation,” she said. “I just can’t believe it.”
Ethel Peters of Geneva has two cousins in Syria. They too were spared.
“We have an aunt and we have cousins from there,” she said, adding that she contacted a cousin in Newark who learned their family members were safe. “I was very, very worried when I heard.”
Another Genevan with Syrian connections is Enam George, and she too received good news.
“I called my sister to make sure she is OK,” she said. “When I woke up to the news I was in shock.”
Like other Syrians in this region, George is a member of St. Michael’s Antiochian Orthodox Church on Genesee Street in Geneva, where the church has become involved in relief efforts for earthquake victims. The help is needed in her native land, she said.
“They donate to Turkey so much money, but nobody even mentions Syria,” she said.
The Rev. Gregory Murphy, the pastor at St. Michael’s, is appealing to church members and the community to consider donating to those relief efforts. The church is collecting monetary donations each Sunday for the rest of February at the church and then sending them to the archdiocese for distribution, he said. There is also a link provided by the church where people can make donations (see pullout box for information).
These donations are being collected by the Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America and will be forwarded to the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and All the East for distribution by its relief agencies to those suffering as a result of the earthquake, he explained.
Murphy noted that the worst-hit area of the earthquake is Antakya (formerly Antioch), Turkey, once part of ancient Syria.
“That’s where our diocese began,” he said. “Over 1,000 buildings were flattened. Our (Orthodox) church was there. It was demolished.”
Those contributing to the relief efforts can be assured their dollars will help the victims, Murphy stressed.
“We have boots on the ground, and it will go directly to the people who need the help,” he said. “If (groups in Syria) have the money, they can get the things that are needed on that end.”
Projects include establishing an orphanage for surviving children who lost their parents in the earthquake, Murphy said.
He noted that the last fundraising effort — supporting Syrians dealing with the country’s civil war — was well supported here.
“The folks in Geneva are very charitably minded,” he said.