GENEVA — While the first building at the project dubbed “Geneva Crossing” is set to open next month, don’t expect to see more construction at the site anytime soon.
Brian McKinnon, a consultant for Christa Development Corporation of Rochester and CSD Housing of Victor, said the next planned construction — an 80-unit apartment building — has preliminary approval from the town but is subject to additional “due diligence” including financing.
“We likely won’t be breaking ground in 2020. It will probably be 2021,” McKinnon said Wednesday.
First broached in 2018, Geneva Crossing was envisioned as a mix of apartments, office space and retail space at the former driving range and miniature golf course at the corner of County Road 6 and Routes 5&20. The first building, a medical practice, is set to open next month.
The town approved a planned unit development for the project. Floyd Kofahl, the town’s code enforcement officer, said the apartment building — projected to go east of the medical building — is now being considered by the town Planning Board.
Initial plans called for up to 200 apartments on the large tract of land, including another 80-unit building. The apartments generally will be one- and two-bedroom units between 800 to 1,000 square feet.
McKinnon said there also could be townhouses and/or patio homes on the site, although that would likely be two or three years away. While they will be designed to accommodate senior citizens, they will not be age restricted or specifically marketed toward seniors.
Town officials said the project would comply with the town’s comprehensive plan, which calls for a “town center” district in the area of County Road 6 and 5&20. The mixed-use concept calls for multi-family housing, commercial and retail opportunities, as well as pedestrian connectivity to the area.
McKinnon said construction will not be an issue on the hilly property, noting the project includes an approved stormwater retention facility. He said even if the apartment construction fully plays out, there is still plenty of land for office and retail space.
McKinnon said Byrne Dairy has expressed an interest in building a new store at Geneva Crossing, and other retailers have contacted developers. He declined to mention their names.
“We are in tenant acquisition mode in 2020. We will talk to any and all who have an interest in the site,” he said. “We think the corner of County Road 6 and Routes 5&20 is one of the best intersections in Geneva. We feel this will be a great development.”