PENN YAN — People who want to contest their traffic ticket in Yates County or have it reduced will soon have another option.
Taking a traffic diversion program to have the ticket dismissed.
The county Legislature recently approved a local law to start the program on the recommendation of District Attorney Todd Casella.
“This serves a dual purpose of making our roadways safer and providing a meaningful method of holding individuals accountable for violations of the vehicle and traffic law,” Casella said. “It also goes along with the effort to reduce foot traffic in our courts and adds an educational component.”
The Legislature still has to approve a contract with the company running the program, AdventFS, through an online driver education course. That is expected to happen at the Legislature’s July 13 meeting, with the program to start soon after.
Casella began thinking about the program early this year, after the state’s new bail and discovery reform started. The discovery laws mandate that DA offices turn over a copy of their file on an offense — either a crime or a traffic violation — within 15 days to the defendant or attorney. Casella said that is difficult to do in some cases.
He said other counties in the state are using the diversion program, including Ontario, with success. The DA’s office will screen applications and has the right to reject any applicant if they don’t meet the criteria.
That criteria includes not having been convicted of a traffic violation in the last 18 months, or driving while intoxicated or vehicular homicide in the last 10 years. People must pay an application fee of $250 for an infraction or $350 for a misdemeanor offense to take the online course, which Casella said is comparable to the fine people would pay if convicted.
If the course is successfully completed, the ticket is dismissed and no points are added to the person’s license. Casella said the latter is important for people who don’t want their insurance rates to go up.
Casella said while the program is not a hands-on defensive driving course, which some safety organizations recommend people take every five years or so, the subject matter of the online course is helpful.
“There are many people who haven’t taken a driver education course in decades, and a lot has changed since then,” he said. “Distracted driving is obviously big these days.”
Casella said he is considering other diversion programs for people who commit criminal violations or misdemeanors, including unlawful possession of marijuana, underage drinking, or low-level drug crimes.
People can learn more about the program at yatescounty.org and going to the district attorney’s website.