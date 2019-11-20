GENEVA — Kevin Powers was in his first years with the Geneva Fire Department’s Nester Hose Company when he would see a teenage Bill Gallagher and his younger brother, Dan, at fire scenes.
“Before Bill and Dan were old enough to join, their father (Bill Sr.), who was a member of the Nester Hose, always took them to the fire scene,” Powers recalled. “I remember them standing on the curb and watching things. Those guys got into the fire department the minute they turned 18.”
For Bill Gallagher Jr., it began a 44-year membership with the GFD and Nester Hose that ended earlier this month, when he died at the age of 62. The loss of Gallagher, who also had a sterling 40-career with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, will likely be felt by both organizations for quite some time.
“I’m still numb thinking about it,” said longtime Sheriff Phil Povero, who retired last year. “Bill was taken from us much too soon.”
Gallagher, a 1975 DeSales graduate, earned a criminal justice degree from Finger Lakes Community College. He was hired in 1979 by Sheriff Gary Stewart as a dispatcher.
“Back in the day when Bill was in high school or college, he actually rode along with me when I was a road patrol deputy back in the mid-70s,” Povero said. “He was heavily involved in public safety with the fire service by then, but he wanted to expand his horizons.”
Stewart made Gallagher a deputy in 1980 and promoted him to sergeant in 1986. Povero promoted Gallagher to lieutenant in 2003, and he remained at that rank until 2016, when he retired from full-time duty but stayed in a part-time capacity.
“He was truly an asset to the organization and dedicated to public safety in the county. Bill was very methodical, very mature, very patient, very understanding, and very sympathetic,” Povero said. “Bill was the kind of police officer who knew how important it was to get all of the facts and understand what the issues were before making a determination. He also had the ability to teach new officers and make them better officers.”
Current Sheriff Kevin Henderson, who began his career in 1984, said Gallagher was one of his first supervisors.
“Bill was known for his attention to detail, as well as his soft-spoken manner,” Henderson said. “I don’t think I ever heard him yell. It just wasn’t his way.”
“I’ve seen him get angry, but it was a rarity,” added Undersheriff Dave Frasca, who has been with the sheriff’s office for 36 years. “Bill cared about people. If your wife was sick or one of your kids was sick, he would always ask.”
“Bill was very calm and very steady. He was a great resource and there when you needed him,” said sheriff’s Lt. Dave Cirencione, who was promoted to Gallagher’s position when Gallagher retired from full-time duty. “He was a sergeant when I first got hired 18 years ago and when he was promoted to lieutenant he promoted me to sergeant. He was in charge of scheduling, special details and events, and he was great at it, because you have to stay on top of it all the time.”
Gallagher started the sheriff’s office accident reconstruction team in the 1980s and was the department’s first certified field training officer, teaching younger deputies.
“It was a perfect fit for him, because it was a very demanding, intellectual task. It was all done by hand back then,” Frasca said of accident reconstruction. “They picked Bill because he was so meticulous. His reports were some of the best I’ve ever read. He brought us from a basic level to an expert level with his hard work and dedication.”
Gallagher had the same dedication to the fire department. He became a lieutenant, captain and president of the Nester Hose, and was company secretary at the time of his death.
“Bill pretty much stayed the same all those years. He was quiet, but always there and an officer in the line,” said fire Chief Mike Combs, who has been with the department 38 years. “When someone asked Bill to do something, it got done and got done well. You would see him at every fire scene and just about every call. He would always get up in the middle of the night and get to a fire scene.”
“He was the top responder almost every year, and even this year up until October he was the top responder,” said Powers, longtime assistant GFD chief. “He was the accountability officer for the fire department, and you never had to ask him to do something twice or check to see if he did it right.”
“As the fire accountability officer, he was the guardian angel of the firefighters inside the building in case something happened. He would have their tags and knew who was in the building,” added Bill Hastings, a 47-year member of the GFD and Nester Hose. “Bill was always the consummate gentleman. Very unassuming, very deliberate, and very trustworthy.”
Hastings, who said he is a “shirttail cousin” of Gallagher, said as teens they worked together in the dietary department at Geneva General Hospital. They also were law enforcement colleagues, with Hastings working for the Geneva Police Department and Gallagher the sheriff’s office.
“I knew him pretty much all my life, and I never once heard a person speak an ill word about Bill,” Hastings said.
After Gallagher retired from full-time duty at the sheriff’s office, he was named the department’s accreditation manager by Povero. He also did the job under Henderson.
“When the transition was made from Sheriff Povero to me, Bill came and met with me. Everything he had was so organized. That is how Bill was,” Henderson said. “If I needed something, he would get it to me within the hour. Bill is going to be tough void to fill. I don’t have anyone as focused as Bill that can just walk right in and do what he did.”
“That was his niche,” Frasca said of accreditation. “We can find someone to do the job, but finding someone to do it as good as Bill will be a real challenge.”
Everyone who spoke to the Times for this article said Gallagher was also a devoted family man to his wife, Wanda, and daughter Shannon.
“He was very proud of his family,” Frasca said. “He talked about his daughter all the time. Shannon is a great young lady.”
“With Bill being gone, we will always remember him and all the things he contributed to the job, and to this office and the county,” Henderson said. “We will be here for Wanda and Shannon and the entire Gallagher family.”
Gallagher’s calling hours and funeral last week drew numerous members of the sheriff’s office and fire department.
“For this many people to come here today, I am blown away personally,” Cirencione, a fellow Nester Hose member, said during calling hours. “This is a true testament to the way Bill treated people.”
“Bill was all about family, the Nester Hose and the fire department,” Combs added.
“I don’t think Geneva realizes what they are missing without Bill Gallagher here. Bill left the world a better place,” Hastings said. “He was one in a million. The good Lord doesn’t make them like that anymore.”