LYONS — Only one in 10 people with addictions such as opioids will walk through the doors of a clinic to get help, said Jim Haitz, Wayne County’s director of mental health.
That’s why Haitz said the county’s Mobile Opioid Response Team is reaching out to them.
Thanks to a grant from the state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services, the county’s effort to battle an opioid crisis that has devastated the nation and caused thousands of deaths has a mobile component.
The county unveiled the van this summer. It serves as part clinic and part outreach to those who need help, said Haitz, adding that the van is just one of several vehicles the team has at its disposal to meet with those with addictions and to transport them, if necessary, to an appropriate treatment center.
“The whole goal is to remove barriers from people accessing care,” said Haitz. “That’s the whole aim of the initiatives: Remove the barriers. It’s allowed us to get into the communities.”
The new van has made stops at the Wayne County Fair, school open houses and, as Haitz put it, “anywhere there is a crowd.”
The van and its team work in conjunction with the Wayne County Regional Open Access Center and Center of Treatment Innovation, which provides outpatient substance abuse assistance for people in nine counties in the region. They’re based in the county’s Public Health Building on Nye Road. The facility, launched in August 2018, is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and also has a 24-hour hotline. The eventual goal of the Open Access Center is to operate 24 hours a day.
The van is a virtual clinic on wheels, with professionals on board in the converted box truck that on a given day could include nurses, caseworkers and clinicians, as well as certified recovery peer advocates, who have experienced addiction themselves and can provide support for those struggling with addiction.
There’s an interview station, a bathroom and medical products, specimen-collection capabilities and more.
“It’s a real functioning vehicle,” said Haitz. “They can do treatment right in the vehicle.”
The van also has a telemedicine component in case response team members need to consult with doctors.
“It (the outreach efforts) opens the door for folks, and hopefully, they walk through it,” said Haitz.
The mobile component appears to be making headway.
“We’re seeing about 300 people a month through this initiative, and a majority we’ve never seen before,” Haitz said.
He noted the mobile team scope is not limited to opioid abuse. They also provide services for other drug addictions, alcohol abuse and mental health issues.
“About 75 percent of the people we see have dual issues,” he said, explaining why they added mental health into the range of services.
Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts said the mobile response team provides a more efficient and effective approach to addiction.
“Wayne Behavioral Health’s Mobile Response Team assists deputies and other law enforcement agencies by commuting to the location of need to assist those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction and mental health issues,” Virts said by email. “The mobility of the WBHN Response Team allows for at the moment addiction and mental health care to the individual in need of care and frees up the deputy. Prior to the mobile response team, the deputy would usually error on the side of safety by transporting the person in need to the Newark-Wayne Hospital. The mobile response team’s ability to directly respond gets the person immediate care and scheduled after-care. If necessary, the mobile response team can find the person inpatient care immediately. This all shortens the timeline for treating addiction and mental health care and puts the deputy back on patrol quicker for other calls for service.”
County Administrator Rick House, a former undersheriff, said the “Mobile Opioid Response Team and van have received overwhelming support from the county. The ability to provide more expeditious treatment to our citizens suffering from addiction will go a long way in the attempts to curb this epidemic.”
Haitz said the need to reach people with substance abuse issues where they live is important because “people move in and out of readiness” when it comes to dealing with their addiction, and the need for providers to act quickly is paramount.
Haitz noted the program has not cost the county a dime. He said the Open Access Center and the Mobile Opioid Response Team are operating on $2.2 million in grants, with most of the money coming from federal funds channeled through the state to combat opioid abuse.
“It’s (the grants) paying for all the staff and all of the equipment,” said Haitz, who said the opioid crisis hits all socio-economic segments and ages — from adolescents to seniors.
It’s money well spent, said Haitz, pointing to the toll addiction has on individuals, families and friends.
“It’s unfortunate, but we have to do it,” he said.