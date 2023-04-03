GENEVA — Fourteen members of the Ontario County sheriff’s office were honored at the 59th annual Ontario County Safety Council awards banquet last week at Club 86.
Sheriff David Cirencione said officers from the Geneva Police Department, New York State Police, Canandaigua Fire Department, and members of the public also received awards for life-saving efforts in recent years (see accompanying pullout box for full list).
“We are thankful for our officers and all of the courageous people who found themselves in situations where the death of a fellow citizen was potentially imminent, and without hesitation acted to provide life-saving care,” Cirencione said.
Recognized from the sheriff’s office were:
Heart Starter Awards
Sgt. Clarence Merrell and Deputy Daniel Ortiz; the latter found an inmate hanging in his cell at the county jail, and along with Merrell cut the person down and administered CPR, getting a pulse. The inmate was taken to a hospital.
Deputy Alana Perna-Polisseni, who responded for the medical call of a man down in a garage. Perna-Polisseni found the man unresponsive and without a pulse, began CPR and the man regained consciousness. He was taken to a hospital.
Life Saving Awards
Deputy Alexander Colburn, who responded when a male using a chain saw fell from a ladder. Colburn used his tourniquet to stop heavy bleeding and the man was flown to a trauma center, where he underwent emergency surgery and recovered.
Deputy Cameron Bodine, who responded to a residence for a suicide attempt. Bodine found a person hanging in an outbuilding, cut the person down, and provided first aid until ambulance personnel took over. The person was taken to a hospital.
Deputy Jonathan Wood, who was making rounds in his housing unit at the county jail when he saw a male inmate trying to hang himself. Wood stopped the attempt.
Deputies Reilly Burke and Colin McGuigan, who were dispatched to a suicide attempt where a person suffered severe cuts to his neck and wrist. The deputies controlled the bleeding, despite the person being combative, and the subject was taken to a hospital.
Deputies Cody Boadway and Brady Zambanini, who were dispatched to a shooting and found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds with serious bleeding. Boadway applied a tourniquet to the victim’s upper leg while Zambanini controlled the bleeding on the victim’s upper body. Ambulance personnel arrived and took the victim to a trauma center. He has since recovered.
Deputy Edwin Resendiz and state Trooper Ryan McConnon, after they were dispatched to a suicide attempt. They found a person with a deep cut and heavy bleeding, and applied a tourniquet. The person was taken to a hospital.
Heimlich Award
Deputy Payton Francher, who was dispatched to an area senior housing community for the report of a person choking with a full airway obstruction. Francher arrived on the scene and found a staff member performing the Heimlich maneuver on the victim. Francher took over the Heimlich and the object was dislodged. Ambulance crews took over medical care and the person was taken to a hospital.
Letters of commendation
Sgt. Dana Egburtson, who responded — with his K-9 partner, Fennel — to assist the Seneca County sheriff’s office with a violent incident at a gas station/rest stop business in Tyre. Egburston, while looking into a tractor-trailer for suspicious items, saw movement on the floor of the cab area. After entry was made police found a young child suffering from injuries. The child was taken to a hospital and has since recovered.
Deputy Melissa Peck, who was dispatched to a residence for the report of a woman in labor. Within four minutes of her arrival Peck delivered a baby girl with help from the baby’s father. The mother and baby were taken to a hospital, with both in good health.
“In several of these situations officers faced danger to themselves but were unfazed and acted swiftly to mitigate the situation, thereby reversing the course of an otherwise tragic outcome,” Cirencione said. “These awards are all well deserved.”