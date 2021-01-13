WATERLOO — Shelli Tam is the new director of pupil personnel services for the Waterloo school district.
Tam was appointed to a four-year probationary term during a special Board of Education meeting Monday. Her annual salary is $73,000. She resigned as a special education teacher in the district to accept the appointment.
Tam succeeds Sherry Monell, who was named principal of Skoi-Yase Primary School in December.
The Waterloo native, resident and Waterloo High graduate had been a special education teacher for 20 years. She earned her undergraduate degree from Keuka College, her master’s degree from Nazareth College, and her administrative certificate from SUNY Oswego.