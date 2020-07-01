WATERLOO — BonaDent LLC wants to expand its Danaren LLC operations in Seneca Falls and is seeking help from the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency.
The IDA Board of Directors will meet by conference call at noon Thursday to consider passing an initial resolution of support for Danaren’s application for a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes agreement, a sales tax exemption and a mortgage recording fee exemption for construction of a new dental manufacturing building on land the company wants to buy adjacent to its existing facility on Routes 5&20.
The resolution calls for the IDA to acquire a leaseholder interest in the 15,000-square-foot parcel of land and the 13,650-square-foot building to be built on it and lease it back to Danaren. This would be an amendment to an existing leaseback agreement with BonaDent dating to 2010.
If approved, the IDA would do a cost vs. benefits analysis of the incentives and schedule a public hearing before considering final approval.
The board also will consider final approval for a PILOT for the proposed Huntington Apartments project at 201 Fall St., Seneca Falls. Home Leasing Inc. of Rochester is planning to invest $17.7 million to acquire the vacant Huntington Building from Peter Koch and renovate it into 53 apartments.
Two letters of opposition to the PILOT for Home Leasing were received at a public hearing June 22 from Steve Gleason and Thomas Geraghty. The plan calls for the IDA to acquire a leaseback agreement for the project and lease it back to the company for 15 years, the length of the PILOT. The cost vs. benefits analysis done shows a cost of $252,000 in tax savings and benefits in terms of payroll and sale taxes and the PILOT of $9.1 million.
The proposed PILOT calls for the company to pay $22,000 in lieu of property taxes in the first year and an increasing amount each of the next 14 years to a final payment of $33,278. The amount of property taxes it would be exempt from paying would start at $21,459 and end at $10,181. That is based on an assessment of $1.04 million.
In other agenda items, the board will:
DISASTER EMERGENCY LOAN PROGRAM: Consider a motion authorizing the IDA to administer a state disaster emergency loan program for businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic closures. Loans will be available up to $25,000 for a one-year period for those eligible. There would be no interest charged, but security for the loan would be required. A special loan committee would review applications and there would be a non-refundable fee of $50 to apply.
HILLSIDE: Hear an update on efforts to sell the former Hillside Children’s Center property in Varick on the former Seneca Army Depot. The IDA owns the parcel, which has been vacant since Hillside ended its lease in March.
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: Hear an update from board member and Seneca County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Shipley on Chamber activities, including the move of the Chamber office to a new site in Tyre.
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Hear an update from board member Don Trout, R-Waterloo, on activities of the county Board of Supervisors.