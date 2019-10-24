PENN YAN — The tax levy is poised to go up slightly, but the property tax rate will drop in the proposed 2020 Yates County budget.
Proposed spending in next year’s budget is approximately $46 million, a 3.79-percent increase over the current budget of $44.3 million. The projected property tax levy is $16.6 million, about $200,000 more than the current levy of $16.4 million.
County Treasurer/Budget Officer Winona “Nonie” Flynn said the levy increase is 1.24 percent, well below a 3.5-percent increase allowed under the state’s tax cap formula. The county could have increased the levy by more than $574,000 and still been under the cap.
“Because of the modest increase in the tax levy and a 6.15-percent increase in the value of taxable property in the county, the proposed 2020 property tax rate will decrease to $6.04 per thousand (of assessed value),” said Flynn, also the acting county administrator.
If the budget is approved, this will be the third straight year the tax rate will go down. It will be nearly 50 cents lower per $1,000 of assessed value than it was in 2017, when the rate was $6.53 per $1,000.
The rate was $6.45 in 2018 and $6.24 this year.
Flynn said the numbers may change slightly before budget adoption. The Legislature will have budget workshops next Tuesday and Wednesday and could adopt the budget after the workshops, or wait until the Legislature’s next regular meeting on Nov. 12.
Flynn added that $500,000 from the current budget’s fund balance is being used for next year’s budget. That is the same amount carried over from the 2018 budget into the current spending plan.
Flynn said $500,000 is significantly lower than fund balance carryovers in previous budgets. The 2018 budget used a fund balance of slightly more than $1 million, the 2017 budget used $800,000, the 2016 budget $739,255 and the 2015 budget $1.6 million.