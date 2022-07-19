CANANDAIGUA — Should commercial stores that are vacant for a certain amount of time be subject to a vacancy tax?
That concept will be discussed by City Council’s ordinance committee at 7 p.m. today(July 20).
At-Large Councilor Renée Sutton, chairwoman of the committee, has asked that the vacancy tax be on the agenda for discussion. She has attached news articles and white papers from other communities that have imposed such a tax on owners of vacant commercial storefronts. Sutton said the premise of such a tax is that vacant commercial properties and vacant storefronts are a blight on the community and property owners should be influenced or incentivized to fill storefronts with businesses.
The committee also will discuss a recommendation from the city Planning Commission regarding commercial flags and the city’s sign ordinance.
Meanwhile, the environmental committee, which is headed by Ward 3 Councilor Karen White, will get an update from Canandaigua Lake Watershed Manager Kevin Olvany on the new boat-washing station at the state boat launch and general water quality trends affecting the lake. The washing station is designed to remove aquatic invasive species from boats so they do not get into the lake waters.