PENN YAN — The proposed 2022 Yates County budget shows a sizable drop in the property tax rate, although tax bills largely will reflect assessment changes in municipalities.
The proposed plan shows overall county spending of approximately $45.47 million, a 5.79% increase over the current budget of $42.98 million. However, projected 2022 spending is below the 2020 budget of $46.1 million.
This year’s budget cut spending by more than $3 million from the previous year, due largely to sharply declining revenues resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The proposed 2022 budget has a property tax levy of approximately $16.5 million, a decrease of about $5,000 from the current levy. County Administrator Nonie Flynn said due to the slight reduction and a 7% increase in the full value of taxable property in the county, the projected property tax rate will fall from $5.89 per $1,000 of assessed property value to $5.50.
Revenue in the 2022 budget is projected at $28.95 million, an 11.5% increase from this year’s $25.95 million. Flynn said that reflects an increase in sales tax revenue combined with the 20% restoration of state aid that was reduced this year due to Covid.
The county Legislature has scheduled two workshops on the proposed 2022 budget. The first will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the legislative chambers, and the second — if needed — will start at the same time Wednesday.
However, Flynn indicated one workshop likely will be enough.
“I believe we can wrap it up in one day,” she said.
See the proposed budget at yatescounty.org or by going to bit.ly/3E9IBfY.
While there will be in-person attendance for the workshops — with Covid-19 protocols in place — people can watch online by going to bit.ly/3B5htga. And, there is also a phone option by calling 1-646-558-8656. The webinar ID is 843 3479 1544 and the pass code is 855621.
Flynn and Legislature Chairman Doug Paddock said a public hearing on the proposed budget likely will be Nov. 18, followed by a vote on adoption.