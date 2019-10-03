SENECA FALLS — The tentative, first-draft town 2020 town budget shows the same general fund tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value as 2019 — $8.71.
The highway fund tax rate in the draft budget is $1.35 per $1,000, up from $1.31 in 2019.
General fund appropriations for 2020 are listed as $5,563,986. That is down from the 2019 general fund of $5,755,122, a decrease of $191,136.
The highway fund this year is $1,567,039. The tentative 2020 budget has a highway budget of $1,616,325, an increase of $49,286.
The board has scheduled work sessions to review the budget for 5 p.m. Oct. 10, 15, 23 and 29 at the municipal building.
A public hearing on the preliminary budget that emerges after the work sessions will be 5 p.m. Nov. 6 prior to the regular November board meeting. The November meeting was changed from Nov. 5 because that day is election day.
In other action:
• Susan Sauvageau, a candidate for a Town Board seat, raised the issue of campaign lawn signs. She said the signs have traditionally been allowed on town-owned property, but a code enforcement office employee recently notified candidates that they had to remove them.
She questioned allowing commercial and non-profits signs on town space but banning political signs, which are removed after the election.
There was consensus that the code office staff member may have been over-zealous in asking the political signs to be removed. The signs should be allowed, according to Town Attorney David Foster.
• The board agreed to impose a moratorium on Airbnb short-term vacation rentals in the town. There was consensus that the current town code does not address issues related to the short-term rentals and regulations need to be explored.
• Supervisor Greg Lazzaro ruled a motion to explore part-time, contracted Information Technology services as being “out of order” because he was not notified of it beforehand. That sparked a discussion between Lazzaro and board member Doug Avery, who supported the motion. The town currently has a full-time IT Network Administrator, Marshall Foster.
• There was no public discussion of a vacancy for deputy town supervisor. That position has been vacant since Lazzaro removed board member Lou Ferrara from the position in September.