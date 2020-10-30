WATERLOO — Property owners in this Seneca County town will have the same tax rate in 2021 as they did this year — $3.28 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The Town Board adopted a 2021 budget of $2.06 million this week, up from $1.68 million in 2020. However, by using $363,763 in fund balance as a revenue, the amount to be raised by taxes for the general and highway budgets will be $846,738. By comparison, the 2020 budget used $152,138 in fund balance revenue, and the tax levy was $836,155.
When 13 special water, sewer, fire protection, hydrant, drainage and lighting districts are added, the total town budget for 2021 is $3.54 million, compared to $3.01 million this year.
The total amount to be raised by taxes for town general, highway and special districts will rise from $1.26 million to $1.27 million.