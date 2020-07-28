GENEVA — The company planning to purchase the historic Dove Block is seeking a tax-abatement deal as part of its plan to restore the building to commercial enterprise and pay homage to artist Arthur Dove, who did some of his most notable work there.
Corbett, Inc. of Philadelphia, doing business as DCMB Ventures in Geneva, is asking the city’s Industrial Development Agency to grant a series of tax incentives to make the building’s redevelopment more financially feasible.
The IDA will meet Wednesday afternoon via Zoom and will consider a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement that would provide financial relief — factoring in city, school and county taxes — of $164,225 over the abatement period. The company would gradually pay a larger portion before being taxed at full value at the end of the period. The estimated assessed value of the building, after improvements, is $495,000, according to the resolution before the IDA.
The IDA also will consider sales tax exemptions during the renovation totaling $15,750 and a mortgage recording tax exemption of $3,000.
Corbett Inc. is a contract furniture and accessories consultant and wants to use the Dove Block to highlight its portfolio of furniture to commercial clients upstate.
An art gallery paying tribute to Dove is also part of the redevelopment project, and it would take up the first floor and a third of the basement. Corbett would use the office/mixed use space on the second floor and a furniture gallery on the third.
Corbett is offering space to the Dove tribute group rent-free for six years as part of the sale, with a promise to the IDA to keep rents low through the rest of the tax-abatement period.
The company said in its application that without the incentives, the project would not go forward.
“The tax relief we are requesting is essential to the viability of the project,” the company said. “We believe we can make a strong contribution to the growth and economic development of the Geneva community. The city of Geneva is clearly on the move, and we would welcome the opportunity to add to the current momentum. We are especially excited to be part of the effort to highlight the work of Arthur Dove and his history with Geneva.”
Jim Spates, vice president of the Dove Block Restoration Group, said that assuming the PILOT gets IDA approval, the two parties will then set a closing date for the property’s sale.
Spates said the work done by the restoration group, armed with $1.4 million in state grants, helped make the building marketable. The building now has an elevator for four floors, as well as new electrical, wiring, plumbing and more. Chrisanntha Construction was hired to conduct the renovations and “they have done a stunningly great job,” said Spates.
Without the state grants, the Dove Block restoration would likely still be a dream, he said.
“We could not have done it without that money, and we are eternally grateful to the city,” Spates said.
But the job is not done, he emphasized. The Arthur Dove Tribute Group, a separate non-profit that will establish and operate the new art gallery, will be raising money for the first-floor gallery. He noted that the group has received a large private grant, with more details on the money revealed at a later date.
To access Wednesday’s meeting, go to Spectrum Cable Channel 1304 or Finger Lakes TV link https://fingerlakestv.org/live/ or join on Zoom at https://bit.ly/333ADWb. The meeting ID is 896 2084 2475 and the password is 682662.