WATERLOO — Village property owners will see an increase in their 2021-22 taxes, and those who use village water and sewer will see a rise in their bills, also.
The Village Board voted 5-0 Monday to adopt a 2021-22 village budget of $3.91 million, which is a 3.7% decrease from the current budget that expires May 31. However, a decline of less than 1% in the assessed value of taxable village properties, a 9.5% drop in the amount of non-tax revenue, and a $100,000 decline in the amount of appropriated surplus revenue combined to cause the tax levy to increase 1.64% to $2.92 million.
The tax rate will increase from $18.06 to $18.40 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The board also voted unanimously to adopt new water and sewer rates.
Village residents will see their water rate go from $5.45 to $5.70 per 1,000 gallons used. Wholesale water rates for users in water districts and those living outside the village limits were increased by similar amounts.
The sewer rate will rise from $10.33 to $10.54 per 1,000 gallons of water used.
In other action Monday:
• Trustees ratified a new four-year contract with the Village of Waterloo Department of Public Works Association. Employees get a 3% wage hike each of the four years, starting June 1.
• The board approved a proposal for as-needed legal services on water infrastructure matters from Knauf-Shaw LLP of Rochester.
• Board members agreed to consider a contribution to support the Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization in is efforts to protect Seneca Lake water quality. The village gets its water from Seneca Lake.