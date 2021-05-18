PENN YAN — A former substitute teacher at Penn Yan Elementary School faces charges for allegedly hitting a student.
Mary Anne Cooper, 56, of Dundee, was charged Thursday by Penn Yan police with endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor) and second-degree harassment (criminal violation).
Police said Cooper struck the child on May 6. The child reported the incident to school officials, who looked at video footage and contacted police.
Police said no other children appeared to have been in danger.
In a news release sent to local media Monday, school district Superintendent Howard Dennis said administrators contacted the school resource officer as soon as they learned of the incident. The officer worked with local police on the investigation.
Dennis said Cooper was immediately removed from the classroom and the substitute teaching roster.
“Our number one priority remains the safety of all our students,” Dennis said in the release, which also was posted on the district website. “We will continue to work in partnership with you and the Penn Yan Police Department to create a safe instructional environment, which promotes learning.”