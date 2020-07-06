GENEVA — The coronavirus dealt area farmers a big hit.
With restaurants shut down or operating on a limited delivery and curbside pickup basis, the demand for produce dropped significantly. The result: Farmers dumping produce or plowing it into their fields.
Eventually, the U.S. Department of Agriculture stepped in with a program to distribute that excess food to families across the nation.
In Geneva, it’s been a multi-agency effort to get that food delivered to city families.
Jackie Augustine, director of BluePrint Geneva, said the agency’s efforts providing fresh produce to the community from its public garden and greenhouse made it eligible for the USDA program that pairs service agencies with regional produce distributors.
“They need a non-profit partner to certify they are going into the homes of the targeted audience,” she said.
The distributor in Buffalo that BluePrint works with assembles 25-pound boxes containing produce such as apples, carrots, onions and potatoes that are in storage, while in-season produce will be included as the growing season progresses, Augustine said.
She said the program is good for farmers, as the distributor pays them with USDA funds. It’s also good for many of Geneva’s residents who already have difficulty accessing fresh produce, as well as those who have fallen on hard times through job losses caused by the pandemic.
But there were challenges to overcome. While the Buffalo distributor would deliver the produce — 350 boxes on pallets — to Geneva, Augustine said a storage facility was needed to keep food fresh before distribution.
She reached out to Red Jacket Orchards owner Brian Nicholson, who agreed to unload the boxes from the tractor-trailer and place them in temporary refrigeration until they can be delivered.
Augustine credited Nicholson for being a good community member and notes she now works closely with the company’s director of operations, Michael Salotti, on shipments.
“None of this would be possible without Red Jacket making its resources available, because we simply don’t have community refrigeration and unloading capacity to handle an effort this big,” Augustine said.
Nicholson said the company was happy to help.
“It’s worked out really well,” he said. “We’re proud to be able to lend a hand and donate the space and help get food to the community.”
Nicholson said all Red Jacket COVID-19 precautions are being followed during the food transfers, including social distancing.
With the storage issue taken care of, Augustine turned to distribution, and more partners are involved there, including the Boys and Girls Club. The agency has been picking up fresh milk and yogurt through Cornell’s dairy program in Ithaca on a rented large refrigerated truck Director Chris Lavin calls the “Finger Lakes Express.”
Augustine said the truck is now picking up produce boxes from Red Jacket and taking them to the Center for Concern for the final distribution to agencies: Eighty boxes go to the Community Lunch Program, the Center of Concern, Finger Lakes Community Health and Family Counseling of the Finger Lakes, with the remainder distributed with dinners the Boys and Girls Clubs is delivering to families.
The program kicked off in May, and Augustine said it will continue “as long as we can. We just want to make sure nobody is going hungry.”