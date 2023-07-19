CANANDAIGUA — A veteran-led humanitarian organization that has traveled the world to lend a hand during and after disasters is coming to this Ontario County city to help with flood recovery efforts.
In a press release sent to media outlets Monday, county Administrator Chris DeBolt said Team Rubicon is volunteering to help homeowners in the clean-up and demolition phase of the flooding from earlier this month.
“We anticipate that Rubicon will potentially start to provide their services as early as Tuesday,” DeBolt said. “They deploy their ‘Greyshirts,’ who are made up of veterans, first responders, and civilian volunteers to work with local municipalities and partner organizations to aid in disaster recovery.”
Team Rubicon was formed in 2010 following the Haiti earthquake, when William McNulty and Jacob “Jake” Wood led a medical team into Port-au-Prince three days after the natural disaster. They treated thousands of patients — traveling to camps deemed “too dangerous” by other aid organizations — and ventured outside the traditional scale of disaster response, focusing on those who would be overlooked and left untreated.
DeBolt said all Team Rubicon volunteers are background cleared and trained before deploying. All their work is free to homeowners, as well as to the city and county.
“Their primary job here will be to assist residents with most all water damage needs. They will remove mud, wet flooring, appliances, etc.,” DeBolt said. “Additionally, the volunteers will remove and haul wet drywall and insulation to the curb so the home is ready for rebuild. Again, Team Rubicon does not charge for their services.”
DeBolt said county, state, and local municipal and non-profit partners continue to respond to flooding from June 9. A flood information center opened Monday to provide recovery information, resources, and practical guidance to impacted residents.
The information center is at the Ontario County Chamber of Commerce office at 113 S. Main St. in Canandaigua, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. People in need of help can visit the center or call 585-577-8303.