GENEVA — When you fish every day of the National Lake Trout Derby, you have a good chance of reeling in the grand prize.
That’s exactly the scenario that occurred with “Team Salotti.”
Three Salottis and John Lautsbaugh made up the team with everyone aboard the 19-foot Sea Nymph having specific duty. Lautsbaugh was the designated reel-in guy, so the Geneva native netted the winning 10-pound lake trout. That fish garnered a whopping $10,000 top prize.
“We do fish every day,” Lautsbaugh said during the awards ceremony at Stivers Seneca Marine’s Tiki Bar North. “We fish everyday … all of every day.”
The team was trolling on the east side of Seneca Lake, near High Banks, on Sunday when the 10-pound laker hit at 8:15 in the morning. The fish was caught on a Gambler Rig, which was on the bottom in 117 feet of water.
“The fish took 10 minutes to land,” Lautsbaugh said. “It stayed on the bottom, then came up and wanted to dance with the motors (a 115 hp Evinrude and a Mercury kicker motor). Once we had it in the net the line broke.”
The speed at the ball was 1.2 mph. The fish was caught on a Kunen Rod using 14-pound Berkley XT with a 20-pound Fluorocarbon leader.
When you fish everyday — all day — you catch fish.
The Salotti team caught 30 lakers during the three-day derby. And, here was some good news from the avid anglers: There weren’t any lamprey bites on their catches.
Asked what the winner would do with a $10,000 purse, Lautsbaugh said: “I’m going to Las Vegas tomorrow and double the winnings.”
The crew sitting at the same picnic table responded, emphatically, “No.”
With most anglers fishing derbies as a team, the prize money is divided equally, and this winning crew will do the same.
There were 603 total registrations for the 2022 event. A total of 160 fish were brought into the two weigh stations: 123 at Geneva and 37 at Watkins Glen.
For a complete leaderboard, prizes and sponsors, go to the derby web page at https://www.laketroutderby.org/.