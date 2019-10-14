OVID — The Edith B. Ford Memorial Library is seeking teams of three to six players to compete in a fund-raising event involving solving a mystery at the Three Bears Courthouse complex.
"Escape The Courtroom" will be at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Teams of three to six players with a recommended age of 12 or older can register. The suggested donation is $25 per team, payable to the Friends of the Three Bears. Registration is required by calling (607) 869-3031 or emailing contact@ovidlibrary.org.
Teams will work against the clock to solve the crime in an experience set at the historic Three Bears complex on Main Street downtown.