PHELPS — Veteran town Supervisor Norm Teed has earned another four years in office.
According to unofficial results from the Ontario County Board of Elections, the 74-year-old Republican garnered 987 votes to fend off a challenge from Democrat Ryan Davis, who received 798 votes.
“I didn’t take anything for granted,” said Teed, who was first elected in 2005 and is finishing up his 16th year in the position. “I appreciate the support of all the people who voted for me and worked for me in the campaign. I am looking forward to another four years and working for the people of Phelps. They are good people.”
Davis, 45, is a longtime Midlakes school board member and a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 840.
The supervisor race was one of several contested elections in Phelps. Incumbent Highway Superintendent Terry Featherly won reelection easily, defeating challenger Philip Frere Jr., 1,118 to 656.
Incumbent Linda Nieskes was reelected town clerk/tax collector, defeating Lauren Schrader 1,078 to 712.
Incumbent Town Board member Bill Wellman, an investigator for the Ontario County sheriff’s office, rolled to reelection with 1,517 votes. He was the top vote-getter out of four candidates running for two Council seats. Also elected was Ronald Allen with 890 votes. David Lord fell short with 704 votes, while Troy VanHout garnered 181 votes.
In the town of Canandaigua, current Deputy Supervisor Jared Simpson was elected supervisor with 1,672 votes, easily defeating former Supervisor Sam Casella (747 votes).
In a three-way race for two Town Board seats, Adeline Rudolph (1,683 votes) and Terrence Fennelly (1,643 votes) were elected. They defeated Ryan Staychock (1,141 votes).
In the town of Tyre, Elizabeth “Beth” Partee followed up on her June Republican primary election win over incumbent Supervisor Ron McGreevy with a solid victory Tuesday. In unofficial results, Partee tallied 175 votes to defeat McGreevy, who was running on the Conservative line. McGreevy received 86 votes.
“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to my family, friends, and loyal supporters who have confidence in electing me as Tyre town supervisor,” Partee said. “To quote Ken Blanchard, ‘the essence of great leadership is influence, not authority.’ I look forward to working with the Town Board as a team to advance issues of importance to our community. I also look forward to having town residents regularly attend Town Board meetings to voice their concerns. I will try my best to fulfill your expectations and will try to never let you down.
“To my opponent, his years of public service should be commended. I wish him all the best in the future. Thank you once again to everyone for believing in me.”
In the city of Canandaigua, for the first time, voters have elected a mayor to a four-year term.
Incumbent Republican Bob Palumbo won the four-year term with 1,200 votes, defeating Democrat Dan Unrath, who received 964 votes.
Unrath retains his Ward 2 Council seat.
The Democratic candidates for the four at-large seats all won.
Incumbent Steve Uebbing led the field with 1,288 votes, followed by Renee Sutton with 1,110 and Thomas Lyon with 1,025. Newcomer Sim Covington Jr. received 1,033 votes.
Republican Sean Buck received 1,006 votes and Donna Besler received 890. Patrick Rhodes received 859 and Kevin Collea received 909.
Due to changes to the city charter in 2019, the term of the mayor and four at-large City Council members were increased from two to four years, effective this year.