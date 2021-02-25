NEWARK — A 17-year-old accused of shooting at other people on a village street last fall has been arrested.
Newark Police Chief Mark Thoms said the teen was charged Tuesday with felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon, attempted assault, and reckless endangerment. Because the youth is classified as an adolescent offender, Thoms declined to reveal the teen’s gender or other information.
Thoms said the charges stem from an incident after 9 p.m. on Nov. 4, when police responded to gunshots on East Union Street near Vienna Street. While no one was hit, Thoms said a residence was hit with at least two bullets.
Thoms said through interviews of people at the scene, witnesses and video surveillance, police came up with a person of interest. State police and the Wayne County Probation Department assisted on the case, as Thoms said the youth was on probation at the time.
“We spent a lot of time investigating this case,” said Thoms, who declined to go into specifics on the alleged shooting other than to say it was an argument in the street that led to gunfire.
Thoms added that police consulted with the county district attorney’s office before deciding on the charges. The teen surrendered at the police station Tuesday and was later arraigned in Wayne County Youth Court before county Judge Rick Healy.