CANANDAIGUA — The city’s police chief is urging bicyclists to wear a helmet and observe safety measures after a teenager was hit by a pickup truck Wednesday on North Main Street.
In a press release, Chief Mathew Nielsen said the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. when a 16-year-old bicyclist entered a crosswalk near Howell Street abruptly. The driver of the pickup truck stopped and was cooperative with responding officers.
The Canandaigua Emergency Squad and Canandaigua Fire Department also responded.
The teen, who was not wearing a helmet and suffered a head injury, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Flight Central headquarters at the Canandaigua Airport, and flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
The driver of the pickup truck was not ticketed.
“The Canandaigua Police Department would like to encourage all bicyclists to engage in bicycle safety and wear a helmet at all times,” Nielsen said in the release. “We would also like to remind bicyclists to walk their bicycles when crossing the street, even when in a crosswalk.”