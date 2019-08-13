HOPEWELL — A teenager faces two felony charges after allegedly assaulting someone and stealing a vehicle.
Nicole M. Durkee, 17, was charged Friday by the Ontario County sheriff’s office with first-degree robbery and second-degree burglary.
Police said the charges stem from a July 29 incident at the Hillside Children’s Center facility in Hopewell. Durkee and two juveniles are accused of assaulting a female staff member, stealing her facility keys, and trying to steal her car keys. Police said Durkee and the two youths ran from the facility, and Durkee went into an open garage at a nearby residence and stole a vehicle parked inside.
Police said Durkee drove the two juveniles and another 17-year-old, Michael Lloyd, to Rochester. Lloyd did not take part in the assault, police noted.
Police found Durkee last Friday in Rochester. The two juveniles and the stolen vehicle were found July 29 in Greece, while Lloyd was located Aug. 1 in Greece.
Durkee was arraigned at the Ontario County Correctional Facility and remanded in lieu of $1,500 bail or $3,000 bond.
Lloyd, who was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, also was arraigned at the Ontario County jail and remanded in lieu of $1,000 bail or $2,000 bond.
