SOUTH BRISTOL — Bristol Mountain officials are expressing their remorse after a Syracuse-area teen died from injuries sustained at the resort.
On Wednesday, the Ontario County sheriff’s office reported the death of Christian Cuomo, 15, of Manlius. He suffered significant injuries Monday morning, during winter break for schools, after going over a ski jump and landing face first.
“Our entire team at Bristol Mountain is deeply saddened by this tragic event and we want to extend our sincere condolences to Christian’s family and friends and our heartfelt thanks to our staff and those who responded,” Bristol Mountain management said in a statement.
Cuomo was wearing a helmet. He was taken by ambulance to the Bristol Fire Department, where a Mercy Flight Central helicopter was awaiting. He was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital and admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit at Golisano Children’s Hospital.
According to Syracuse media outlets, Cuomo — a sophomore at Christian Brothers Academy — was taken off life support Wednesday morning.
“In passing, Christian will donate his organs to help save the lives of others,” CBA President Matthew Keough said in a letter to the school community. “Christian is a true hero to all of us, and especially to the individuals and families who will be born to new life with his gift.”
The last fatal accident at Bristol was in 2010, when a Penfield man died after hitting a tree on his snowboard. In 2001, a 36-year-old Palmyra man died after skiing into a tree.