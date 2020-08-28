CLYDE — Village police are investigating an accident Thursday night that claimed the life of a teenager.
In a press release, the Clyde Police Department said Ayden Atkinson, 13, was pronounced dead at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital in Newark. He was taken there after his bicycle was hit by a vehicle at the corner of Lock and West Dezeng streets.
As of Friday morning, police had not released any information on the vehicle driver.
The Clyde-Savannah Central School District posted a website message on the death, saying it shares in mourning the loss of a student.
"Our school community is grieving and we extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to our community, family and friends," the statement said.
Superintendent Mike Hayden said the district's top priority now is supporting the needs of students and staff. The district's TIG (Trauma, Illness and Grief) team, which includes people from area component districts, will be available for counseling of students and staff.
"As our district moves forward, we will continue to focus on the needs of our students and ensure all necessary supports are provided," the statement says.