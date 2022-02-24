SOUTH BRISTOL — A 15-year-old boy from Onondaga County has died following a skiing accident Monday at Bristol Mountain.
In a news release, the Ontario County sheriff's office announced the death of Christian Cuomo, 15, of Manlius. He suffered significant injuries after going over a ski jump and landing face first.
Cuomo, who was wearing a helmet, was taken by ambulance to the Bristol Fire Department, where a Mercy Flight Central helicopter was awaiting. He was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital and admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit at Golisano Children’s Hospital.
Cuomo died Wednesday morning.