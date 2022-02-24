SOUTH BRISTOL — A 15-year-old boy from Onondaga County has died following a skiing accident Monday at Bristol Mountain.

In a news release, the Ontario County sheriff's office announced the death of Christian Cuomo, 15, of Manlius. He suffered significant injuries after going over a ski jump and landing face first.

Cuomo, who was wearing a helmet, was taken by ambulance to the Bristol Fire Department, where a Mercy Flight Central helicopter was awaiting. He was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital and admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Cuomo died Wednesday morning.

See Friday's Finger Lakes Times for more on this story.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you