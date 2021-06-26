ROCHESTER — The 15-year-old boy rescued from his burning home Wednesday night in Shortsville has died from his injuries.
According to the Ontario County sheriff’s office, William “Bill” Stubinger died Friday at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
The fire on Palmyra Street was reported about 11:45 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the roof and back of the two-story home.
One adult and four children were outside when deputies arrived, but Stubinger was inside on the second floor. Deputies got into the home but could not get to Stubinger due to heavy smoke, but firefighters with breathing gear were able to get him out.
Ambulance personnel revived Stubinger with CPR, and he was flown by a Mercy Flight Central helicopter to Strong and admitted to the burn unit. Ontario County Fire Jeff Harloff said the teen suffered from smoke inhalation and cyanide poisoning from burning plastic.
The sheriff’s office said Stubinger’s father is a volunteer with the Manchester Fire Department, and his grandfather is a volunteer with the Shortsville Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.