LYONS — A teenager pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge last week in the stabbing death of another male last year in Williamson.
In a press release, Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco said Silas Rivera pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree manslaughter in county court. Calarco prosecuted the case with First Assistant DA Christine Callanan.
Rivera, who was 17 at the time, was arrested by state police in the Sept. 16 stabbing death of Arthur Edick, 19. It happened during an argument at a Ridge Road residence. The Wayne County sheriff’s office assisted in the case.
Edick was flown by a Mercy Flight Central helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was pronounced dead.
Rivera, who was not named by police at the time, originally was charged with second-degree murder and burglary.
Rivera is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 4 by county Judge Rick Healy, who is presiding over the case. The manslaughter charge is a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Calarco declined to discuss specifics of the case until Rivera is sentenced.