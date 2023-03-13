NEWARK — Village police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a stabbing Sunday night.
In a brief press release sent Monday, Police Chief Rich Martin said a 17-year-old male was stabbed in the back by an unknown suspect at approximately 9 p.m. near Hallagan Park, off Hoffman Street.
Martin declined to go into specifics Monday. He said the teen was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, was listed in stable condition Monday, and is expected to make a full recovery.
“There is not much we can share at this point,” Martin wrote in an email to the Times.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Newark Police Department at 315-331-3701.