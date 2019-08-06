GENEVA — City police arrested three teens, two of them from Geneva, following a reported gunpoint robbery Saturday night.
In a press release, Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Valenti said officers responded to Rose Street about 8:30 p.m. for a reported robbery in progress. They found a man with minor injuries at the corner of North Main and John streets.
The man told police he was visiting a friend on Rose Street when three males entered the home, one put a gun to his head, and they took items from his pockets. The man said he was punched and kicked by the three males but was able to get out of the home and find someone to call 911.
Police later arrested Velour F. Reid, 18, of Middle Street, and Messiah H. Brooks, 18, of Clark Street. Also arrested was an Elmira girl, 17-year-old Envyi M. Shaw.
As of Monday afternoon, police had not found or identified the third male allegedly involved in the robbery. Anyone with information is urged to call the Geneva PD at (315) 781-0096, 911 or email tips@geneva.ny.us.
Reid, Brooks and Shaw were charged with first-degree robbery, a class B felony. They all were arraigned at the Ontario County Jail and remanded in lieu of unspecified bail/bond.
The investigation is ongoing. Valenti and police Chief Mike Passalacqua could not be reached for more information Monday afternoon.
