If you fill up your car at gas stations in Wayne or Yates counties, you might be noticing something unusual: The price has dropped.
Each county has adopted temporary caps on the sales tax charged per gallon for gas and diesel fuel.
Wayne and Yates are among a number of New York counties setting temporary caps in response to gas prices that approached nearly $5 per gallon last week.
As of Wednesday, Wayne, Yates and Monroe in the Finger Lakes Region are collecting tax only on the first $2 charged per gallon of gas and diesel, regardless of the actual price at the pump.
In a press release by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, the state cited Seneca County as well. However, County Manager Mitch Rowe said Seneca has been taxing only the first $2 of a gallon of fuel since 2006, likely one of the reasons why Seneca County has traditionally had lower fuel prices than other counties in the region.
Motorists in Wayne and Yates counties will no doubt notice the difference at the pump, when the state and county sales tax reductions are combined. The state temporarily cut its excise and sales taxes for a combined savings of about 16 cents a gallon. The result is a reduction of about 25 cents a gallon. For a fill-up on a vehicle with a gas tank of 12 gallons, that’s a savings of about $3.
Other counties are capping collections at $3 a gallon, while Ontario County did not adopt a cap.
“The Yates County Legislature is happy to join with the nine other counties in New York State that capped the local sales tax on gasoline at the $2 per gallon maximum,” Legislature Chairwoman Leslie Church said in the press release issued by Hochul’s office. “Because inflation is currently so high and purchasing fuel is such a necessity, a break at the pump was a logical choice to give an immediate financial break to our residents, as well as the many visitors to our county.”
Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn said the caps were in place in a spot check she did Wednesday.
“I did check the price at three gas stations when I drove into work this morning to make sure they were lowered,” she said. “Two were at $4.62 and one was at $4.63. Because inflation is currently so high and purchasing fuel is such a necessity, a break at the pump was a logical choice for our legislature to give an immediate financial break to our residents, as well as the many visitors to our county.”
Wayne County officials are noticing price changes as well.
“I can say I have seen prices going down,” County Treasurer Patrick Schmitt said Wednesday. “The gas station closest to my house was $4.89 yesterday, and this morning it was $4.63. That appears to align with the anticipated reduction from the state and county sales tax changes.”
County Administrator Rick House concurred.
“Gas prices in Newark (where he lives) were $4.54 cash/$4.63 credit today. That seems to be the norm through Newark.”
House and Flynn said there is no mechanism to determine compliance.
“If the gas price is not lower than our surrounding counties that did not go for a cap, then we can assume the gas stations are not complying,” Flynn said. “And wouldn’t that make for a great news story.”
“That’s going to be a very, very tough thing to determine, but I think consumers themselves will be able to police that,” House added.
The state cap runs through Dec. 31. Yates County’s cap expires Jan. 2, 2023, while Wayne’s expires Dec. 1.