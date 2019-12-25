ROMULUS — Ten Seneca County residents graduated earlier this month from the third annual sheriff’s office Citizens Police Academy.
In their “snapshot” for November, Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere said the academy gave the citizens a better understanding of law enforcement and how the sheriff’s office works. The academy, which started Nov. 7, included weekly sessions on administration, road patrol, investigations, and corrections.
People completing the program will be scheduled for an optional ride-a-long with a deputy. They also received a certificate and a T-shirt.
“It was another successful academy,” Cleere said. “The people really do seem to get a lot out of it.”
Luce and Cleere also noted the following incidents in November:
Nov. 8 — Investigators lodged a felony welfare fraud charge against a Waterloo resident.
Nov. 9 — A hit-and-run property damage crash in Junius was solved when deputies found the driver and charged him with felony driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation.
Nov. 15 — The narcotics unit arrested two people for allegedly possessing and selling oxycodone in Waterloo.
Nov. 16 — Deputies responded to Lodi when a driver ran into a parked car, with the collision sending the parked vehicle into another car. The driver was charged with felony driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation.
Nov. 16 — Deputies responded to a two-vehicle personal injury hit-and-run crash in Lodi. The suspect was arrested after fleeing the scene and charged with felony driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation.
Deputies and investigators responded to 1,016 calls in November, making 47 arrests. The narcotics unit started nine new drug cases and made four arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated eight cases and has recouped more than $174,500 to date.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 66. More than $52,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to nearly $498,000.
In the civil division, there were 23 summons/complaints/services and 13 income executions. Deputies assisted with six evictions.