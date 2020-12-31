GENEVA — The two tenant representatives on the Geneva Housing Authority Board of Commissoners have been reelected to new, two-year terms without opposition.
People who live in housing managed by the authority were eligible to vote in the Dec. 10 election.
Reelected were Sister Kay Schwenzer, a Catholic nun living in Seneca Apartments downtown, and Mary Lou Vogt, a resident of Lyceum Heights. They will begin their new terms Jan. 1. Both were first elected in 2014 and reelected in 2016, 2018 and again this year.
Residents of six housing facilities operated by the Geneva Housing Authority were eligible to vote.