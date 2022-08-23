Claudia Tenney is moving on to face Democrat Steven Holden in the race for the 24th Congressional District seat in the House of Representatives.
Tenney defeated Geneva’s Mario Fratto, 17,277 to 12,988 with all districts reporting, according to the state Board of Elections. Results are unofficial, with absentees still to be counted.
“Thank you to the thousands of voters across #NY24 who supported our very strong, positive campaign today,” Tenney posted on her campaign Facebook page. “Our Republican team is unified and ready to win big this November!”
Tenney currently represents the 22nd District in the House, but chose to run in the 24th following the final congressional district reconfigurations after the 2020 census. The 24th, with far more Republicans than Democrats, is considered a safe district for the GOP.
Tenney, from the Utica area, is now a district resident, voting in Canandaigua Tuesday. Fratto had characterized Tenney as an opportunistic politician running in a district that is far friendlier to Republican candidates.
The 24th District runs from western to central New York and north along the Lake Ontario coast. It includes, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties.
Sempolinski beats Della Pia in 23rd special election
In the special congressional election for the remainder of former Congressman Tom Reed’s seat in the 23rd District, Republican Joe Sempolinski bested Democrat Max Della Pia.
Sempolinski, who is not running for the full term in November, defeated Della Pia 38,749-34,001 in unofficial results.
He declared victory Tuesday evening.
"It is the honor of a lifetime to be selected by my friends and neighbors to speak for them on the floor of the US House of Representatives,” Sempolinski stated. “I intend to spend my time in Congress fighting for the people that have given me everything in my life. I will work to make sure that the voice of the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes is heard throughout the remainder of this Congressional term. One of the chief things that makes our nation great is that we are governed by representatives chosen by and from among the people. To be selected as one of those representatives, even for a few months, is a sacred duty.”
Della Pia’s quest to represent the 23rd is not over. He is also running for the full term this November, facing off against State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy, who defeated Carl Paladino in the GOP primary Tuesday evening, 24,275-22,283, with all but one district reporting.
As of Jan. 1, the 23rd no longer includes Ontario, Seneca and Yates counties.