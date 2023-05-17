WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Claudia Tenney voted in favor of legislation that provides states with incentives to investigate and recover fraudulent unemployment insurance payments that took place during the pandemic.
Tenney, R-24 of Canandaigua, was an original cosponsor of the Protecting Taxpayers and Victims of Unemployment Fraud Act and supported its passage in the House Ways and Means Committee when it was considered earlier this year. She is a member of the committee.
The bill passed the House, 230-200, last week, with 10 Democrats joining the Republican majority in approving the bill, which still needs passage in the Democratic-controlled Senate and President Biden’s signature. It’s unclear if there is enough support in the Senate to pass the bill, and Biden has threatened to veto the legislation.
“The total cost of improper unemployment insurance payments across our country has reached at least $191 billion, with some experts estimating it as high as $400 billion,” Tenney said. “New York alone accounts for $11 billion in fraudulent charges. Countless constituents contacted my office to notify us of receiving unemployment forms they hadn’t requested and dealing with the ramifications of having their identity stolen to obtain fraudulent funds. The Protecting Taxpayers and Victims of Unemployment Fraud Act moves us one important step closer to recovering lost taxpayer dollars, holding fraudsters accountable, and putting in place a system to protect against future fraud.”
Tenney said she has led the charge to hold New York accountable for its pandemic-era fraud, waste and abuse. After a report by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found rampant unemployment insurance fraud totaling $11 billion, Tenney sent a letter to DiNapoli expressing concerns over his office’s decision to delay key findings related to the audit until after New York’s 2022 gubernatorial election between Democrat Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin.
Here’s what the legislation does:
• Allows states to retain 25% of recovered fraudulent federal funds.
• Allows states to use recovery funds to improve unemployment insurance program integrity and fraud prevention.
• Allows states to retain 5% of state unemployment insurance overpayments recovered “upon meeting data matching integrity conditions and dedicating such funds to preventing future fraud.”
• Extends the statute of limitations for criminal charges or civil actions for prosecuting fraud from 5-10 years.