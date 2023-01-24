WASHINGTON — Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-24 of Canandaigua, said her office is hosting a webinar discussing the many services available to district constituents at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Her office said the webinar will provide an overview of federal agencies and offices and the services the federal government provides for individuals and local municipalities.
This is the first webinar Tenney’s office has hosted this year.
Those interested in attending this webinar should RSVP by emailing NY24.RSVP@mail.house.gov. Participants who register in advance will receive a link to the Zoom meeting on the morning of the event, her office said.