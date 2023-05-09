PENN YAN — Congresswoman Claudia Tenney will be the keynote speaker at the Memorial Day ceremony in this Yates County village.
The ceremony, organized by Johnson-Costello American Legion Post 355, begins at 11 a.m. May 29 in front of the old county courthouse. A parade starting at North Main Street and ending at the courthouse lawn steps off at 10 a.m.
Tenney is the mother of U.S. Naval Academy graduate Trey Cleary, who was a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Andy Swarthout, a Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Army 1st Cavalry Division, is the parade grand marshal. Swarthout is a member of the Legion post and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 745.
The master of ceremonies will be retired Yates County Judge W. Patrick Falvey, who was a first lieutenant in the 1st Cavalry Division in Vietnam. Falvey is now judge advocate for the state department of the American Legion.
A Legion color guard will do a rifle salute followed by “Taps.”
All veterans are encouraged to attend so they can be recognized for their service. Veterans and parade participants will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the community center.
In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held at the Legion pavilion on Himrod Road. A luncheon, courtesy of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 355, will be held in the pavilion — rain or shine — after the ceremony.