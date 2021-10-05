SENECA FALLS — The debate over a 2022 town budget begins in earnest with tonight’s unveiling of a tentative spending plan.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara said Monday the budget he will propose, with input from a special advisory committee, will include all requests from department heads. He said decisions on possible cuts, additions and revenue sources to offset the tax levy will be made at workshops scheduled for Oct. 25 and 28.
There likely will be debate about how to utilize the estimated $3 million the town expects to receive from Seneca Meadows Inc. through its Host Community Agreement. SMI owns and operates the state’s largest landfill on the western border of the town.
As a backdrop to those budget discussions, the town’s Local Law 3-2016, requiring SMI to close the landfill by the end of 2025, is being challenged in court.
There already has been much discussion about how to use the landfill revenue in the next four budget cycles, along with planning for the loss of that revenue when Seneca Meadows closes.
Tonight’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Community Center on Water Street.