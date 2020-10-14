WATERLOO – A tentative 2021 Seneca County budget filed Tuesday shows an 4.8 percent decrease in expenditures over 2020.
The tentative budget was submitted by County Manager Mitch Rowe.
The budget is $66.67 million, down from the $70.04 million budget adopted for 2020. The amount to be raised by property taxes is projected to increased by $170,000 over the current year, but Rowe is projecting a decrease in the tax rate pr $1,000 on true value from $4.28 to $4.18, the sixth consecutive year of a drop in the county tax rate.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged local governments throughout the state and nation to develop budgets that are both responsible and sensitive to the ability of taxpayers to fiscally weather this time in our history,’’ Rowe said.
“A reduction in sales tax and gaming revenue from del Lago Resort & Casino are both contemplated, erring on the side of caution as we continue to navigate the economic recovery,’’ Rowe said. The sales tax and gaming revenue declines could be as much as $5 million combined and are both COVID-19 related.
Rowe said the plan supports requests from all county departments and affiliate outside organizations, such as libraries, and maintains all county services at current levels.
Budget workshops will likely be scheduled by the Board of Supervisors and there will be a public hearing as well.
“I’m thankful to all county departments for their work on developing the 2021 budget and look forward to the Board of Supervisors and the public’s review as we move toward adoption of the budget and setting priorities for the coming year,’’ Rowe said.
The budget can be seen at the office of board clerk Margaret Li on the County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive.