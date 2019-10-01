SENECA FALLS — Details won’t be revealed until tonight, but the tentative 2020 town budget will be unveiled at the regular Town Board meeting.
The tentative budget prepared by senior account clerk Bev Warfel and Supervisor Greg Lazzaro includes all budget requests made by department heads along with known costs. It includes $3 million in revenue from Seneca Meadows Inc.
The board will schedule a series of budget workshops to go over the tentative spending plan, raising the possibility of making cuts that could lower the tax rate further.
The board also will set a public hearing date for the 2020 preliminary budget that emerges after the budget workshops are over and changes have been made.
Lazzaro also may announce his choice for deputy supervisor after last week’s dismissal of board member Lou Ferrara from that position.
Lazzaro initially appointed Ferrara as deputy in 2017, but the two have since had a falling out. Lazzaro removed Ferrara from the position earlier this year, but the other four board members voted in August to return Ferrara to the position.
Last week, Lazzaro again removed Ferrara from the position, citing town law that allowed him to do so.
The board also will consider imposing a moratorium on short-term vacation rentals.
Town officials said people are buying homes along Cayuga Lake or elsewhere in the town and former village and have been leasing them as Airbnb short-term rentals. The town code does not address this situation and the moratorium would halt such applications until regulations can be considered.
Other agenda items include:
• A presentation on the 2020 census from Kristine Hanford of the U.S. Census Bureau.
• Susan Sauvageau addressing the board on the topic of signs.
• The board will consider a resolution regarding a Request For Proposals for grant writing services.
• A discussion of engineering services for equalization tank improvements at the wastewater treatment plant.
• A resolution regarding Information Technology services.