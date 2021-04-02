WATERLOO — The proposed village budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year shows a decrease in spending and an increase in the tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value, from $18.06 to $18.40.
For a homeowner with an assessment of $70,000, that could mean a $24 increase in their village tax bill.
The Village Board will conduct a conference call/public hearing on the proposed budget at 7 p.m. April 12 in the town municipal building, 66 Virginia St. A copy of the budget is available for inspection at Village Hall, 41 W. Main St., by calling (315) 539-9131.
Comments should be emailed to villageoffice@waterloony.com prior to the meeting.
There will be no video element to the hearing. If interested in listening, call 1-646-307-1990 and use the access code of 738 763 582#.
Here’s a look at the proposed budget, as compared to the current fiscal year that ends May 30:
Appropriations — The proposed budget calls for $3,915,820 in spending, compared to $4,066,944 this year, a 3.72% decrease.
“The decrease is due to not having state CHIPS money to do some street upgrades,” explained village Administrator Don Northrup. “We will still plan to do more street work this year, but it will be borrowed.”
Tax levy — The amount to be raised by property taxes is $2,929,980, a 1.64% increase from the current year’s levy of $2,882,597.
Assessments — The assessed value of village properties for tax purposes will be $159.2 million, down 0.22% from this year’s $159.6 million.
Other income — Income from grants and other non-tax sources will drop from $1.03 million to $935,840, a 9.5% drop. The assessment decrease and the decline in other income are factors in the tax hike.
Board salaries — The mayoral and trustee salaries will remain the same: $10,800 and $7,100, respectively.
Water rates — For village residents, the water rate is projected to rise from $5.45 to $5.70 per 1,000 gallons, a 4.6% hike; that includes an operations and maintenance cost. For water users living outside the village limits, the wholesale water rate would rise from $3.33 to $3.58 per 1,000 gallons, a 7.5% rise. The towns or districts would add their own operation and maintenance costs to that rate.
Sewer rates — The sewer rate would increase from $10.33 to $10.54 per 1,000 gallons of water used, a 2% increase.